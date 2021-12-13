Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.80 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BP were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BP by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

BP opened at $27.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

