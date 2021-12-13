Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 501 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $123.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

