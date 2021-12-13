Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 321 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

