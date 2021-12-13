Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 206 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 26,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $201.85 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

