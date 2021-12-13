Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.20% of Medpace worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $204.66 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.21.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $19,119,600. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

