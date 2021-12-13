Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 132,555 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,019,000. Crocs comprises approximately 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.21% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $158.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

