Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Meritage Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.