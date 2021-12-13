Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Meritage Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $33.75.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.