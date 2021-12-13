Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Meritage Homes worth $115,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $121.43 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

