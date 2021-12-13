Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

