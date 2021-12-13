Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.65. 299,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,155,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

