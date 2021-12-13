Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $92.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $292.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 523,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $775.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

