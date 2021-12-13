MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,374 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 8.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $348,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,144.10 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,440.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

