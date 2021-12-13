Meme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00273953 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013816 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

