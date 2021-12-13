Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $42,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

