Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.