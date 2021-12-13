Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 92.0% in November

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock remained flat at $$2.07 on Monday. 22,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

