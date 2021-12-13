Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,940,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medical Marijuana stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,252,988. Medical Marijuana has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

