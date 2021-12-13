MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MediaCo were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $4.38 on Monday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

