Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NEE opened at $90.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

