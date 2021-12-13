Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $162.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.94 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

