Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.95.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day moving average of $402.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

