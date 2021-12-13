Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 3.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Coerente Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 364,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

