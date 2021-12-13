McLean Asset Management Corp Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,214. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.84 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

