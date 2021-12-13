McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,856. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.