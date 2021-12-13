McLean Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $222.04. 1,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.73 and a 200-day moving average of $225.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.74 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

