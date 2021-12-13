McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Raised by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $233.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.