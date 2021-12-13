Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,619 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Truist boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

