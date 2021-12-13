Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $124.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

