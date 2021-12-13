Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of CVS opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

