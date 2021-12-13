Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 294,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

