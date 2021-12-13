Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 43,806 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

