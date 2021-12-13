Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

