Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 694,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,913,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 36,895.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,278. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.40 and its 200 day moving average is $356.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

