Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $183.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.47.

MMC opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

