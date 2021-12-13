MAP Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $866,371.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $34.32 million and approximately $866,371.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00059182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.67 or 0.08189107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,101.27 or 1.00004234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

