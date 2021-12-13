Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.