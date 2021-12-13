MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

NYSE MMD opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

