MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.
NYSE MMD opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
