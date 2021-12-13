MahaDAO Price Reaches $3.41 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00007017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $375,200.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.18 or 0.08149583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.97 or 1.00219036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,007,817 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

