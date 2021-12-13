MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 184.52 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

