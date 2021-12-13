Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

M stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

