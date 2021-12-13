LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.65.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,459.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

