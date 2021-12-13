LVZ Inc. Purchases 1,309 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned 0.37% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

