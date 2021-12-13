LVZ Inc. Buys 652 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB opened at $56.98 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.