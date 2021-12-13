Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.86). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumos Pharma.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of LUMO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,808. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

