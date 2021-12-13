Loop Capital Raises Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $29.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.69.

LESL stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

