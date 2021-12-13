Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

