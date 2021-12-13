Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.71.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $288.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.15 and a 200-day moving average of $333.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.08 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.