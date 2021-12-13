Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.24

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 5697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

About Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

