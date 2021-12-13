Lennar (LEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEN stock opened at $116.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

