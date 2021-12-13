Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79. Legrand has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.